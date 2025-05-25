Judge approves winning bid in sale of Kelowna's Shasta Mobile Home Park

Photo: Google Maps The sale of the Shasta Mobile Home park has been approved for $46.2 million.

A judge has approved the sale of one of Kelowna's last mobile home parks for a price of $46.2 million.

Earlier this month, Justice Kevin Loo approved the sale of the Shasta Mobile Home Park, located on Lakeshore Road across from Rotary Beach Park. The 18.5-acre property has been the at the centre of a dispute between four brothers, who've owned equal shares in the property for decades.

Back in 2020, Douglas, Bruce, and Robert Callahan voted to liquidate the assets of Shasta Properties Ltd., a company largely made up of the property and mobile home park, while Ted Callahan voted against the move.

Long-running court battles have seen Ted, owner of Argus Properties, be the odd-man out from his three brothers. Bruce and Robert own and operate the Callahan Property Group.

Three brothers' successful bid

After building a fortune through real estate and development in Kelowna dating back to 1960s, Lloyd and Marjorie Callahan left their four sons “a legacy of financial security that could have been expected to extend into at least the next generation,” one judge said. But disputes between Ted and the three other brothers have “overshadowed that success” of the businesses, and have led to years of court battles.

Last year, Justice Loo approved a sealed bid process for the sale of the Shasta property and earlier this month the judge received six sealed bids.

One of the bids was submitted by Ted, while two others were submitted by companies related to him. Two of the other bids were submitted by a company controlled by the other three brothers.

Ultimately, Justice Loo approved one of the bids made by Douglas, Bruce, and Robert, despite being $2.4 million lower than a bid made by one of Ted's companies. Justice Loo made the decision because the bid was subject-free, while Ted's wasn't, concluding the winning bid was in the “best interest” of the selling corporation.

With the three brothers winning the successful bid, the sale – which has been five years in the making – effectively just excludes Ted from from having a say in the future of the property.

Site's future unclear

The 140-unit Shasta Mobile Home Park is one of the last remaining affordable housing option in Kelowna, particularly one so close to Kelowna.

Despite this, the property is expected to be developed at some point. All four Callahan brothers refer to the property as the “Crown Jewel” of the family's assets, and Justice Loo has noted the brothers have agreed the current mobile home park is “not the most lucrative use of the land.”

In the fiscal year ending in July 2020, Shasta Mobile Home Park generated just over $1 million in revenue, with net earnings of $470,721.

“[The] displacement of the current tenants and elimination of the affordable housing currently supplied by the mobile home park will be key issues for the City of Kelowna (and in turn, the prospective developer) when reviewing rezoning applications and development proposals,” Commercial broker Gary Pooni wrote in a deposition that was used in the case.

Castanet reached out to Bruce and Robert Callahan through their company Callahan Property Group for more information about their plans for the site, but Castanet's request for comment was not returned by publication time.

The former Hiawatha RV Park is located just over 100 metres from Shasta and residents there were forced to leave a few years ago when Westcorp began building a new mixed-use commercial and residential development at the site. The Edmonton-based development company had bought the property in 2013. The more than 1000-unit development is currently under construction.

Meanwhile, the 24-acre Central Mobile Home Park on Casorso Road was bought by Kerkhoff Construction in 2020 for $15 million, but residents remain at the park for the time being. Last month, Kelowna's council heard the planning for the development of the site has been paused due to market conditions.



