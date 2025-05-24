Crash on Harvey Ave. cleared, traffic flowing smoothly

Photo: Nicholas Johansen A fender bender is causing backups on Harvey Avenue Saturday.

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m.

The crash on Harvey Avenue near downtown Kelowna Saturday has been cleared and traffic is once again flowing smoothly in the area.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, a crash in the westbound lanes of the highway, between Richter and Ellis streets, had caused backups back to Gordon Drive.

ORIGINAL: 12:40 p.m.

A minor crash is causing traffic delays on Harvey Avenue through downtown Kelowna Saturday.

The crash occurred just after noon in the westbound lanes of Harvey Avenue, between Richter and Ellis streets.

The fender bender appeared to involve a white Ford truck and a white Range Rover, and multiple police, fire crews and paramedics are on scene.

Traffic is backed up in the westbound lanes back to Gordon Drive as a result.