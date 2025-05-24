NOW Canada executive director changing jobs after 19 years in position

Photo: NOW Canada NOW Canada supports women and youth.

After nearly two decades as the leader of a group that supports women and youth in Central Okanagan, the executive director of NOW Canada is shifting to a new role.

Liz Talbott will focus on resource development when she changes roles later this summer. She has been in charge of NOW Canada for the last 19 years, spearheading projects like Tutt Street Place, Cawston Apartments, Hall Crossing and the upcoming rebuild of the Alexandra Gardner Women and Children Safe Centre, which is set to open in July.

Now Canada provides programs for women and youth who have experienced addictions, abuse, sexual exploitation and mental health challenges.

“Liz’s innovative leadership, and community and provincial partnerships have resulted in new housing complexes, and life skills and counselling support for hundreds of our community’s most compromised women,” NOW Canada acting board chairwoman Louise Abbott said in a press release.

“She has restored hope and provided pathways to healing, independency and positive lifestyle changes. Her contributions to our community are commendable.”

Talbott’s final day as executive director will be Sept. 1, and she will focus on supporting organizational stability, strong continuity in donor relations and project development.

“The programs and housing we’ve built at NOW Canada are the result of a strong, passionate and dedicated team, all driven by a shared commitment to support women, youth and families who are facing life’s toughest challenges,” Talbot said.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to work alongside such an incredible group of people. I am excited to remain at NOW in a different role to continue this meaningful and much-needed work.”