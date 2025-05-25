Okanagan College Aircraft Maintenance & KF Aerospace Showcase set for June 4

Photo: Okanagan College The Okanagan College Aircraft Maintenance & KF Aerospace Showcase will be held June 4.

Those interested in a career in aircraft maintenance are invited to clear early June on their calendars.

The Okanagan College Aircraft Maintenance & KF Aerospace Showcase will be held Wednesday, June 4, from 6-7:30 p.m.

The event, which will be held at the OC aerospace campus, will allow visitors to explore the college’s aircraft maintenance engineer programs, tour its cutting-edge facility and discover the career pathways with KF Aerospace post-program completion.

The showcase will feature program leads, college instructors and KF team members, who will be able to address any questions.

The OC aerospace campus is located near Kelowna International Airport, at 5650 Airport Way.