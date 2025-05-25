Tourism Kelowna touts strong 2024 and unveils new board of directors

Photo: Contributed Tourism Kelowna reported an estimated $1.2 billion in visitor spending in 2024.

Tourism Kelowna elected a new board of directors during its annual general meeting on Wednesday, and its members come from a wide range of Central Okanagan destination organizations.

Tourism Kelowna also reported a successful 2024 during the meeting at Coast Capri Hotel, with data showing 2.1 million trips and 6.4 million overnight stays last year that resulted in an estimated $1.2 billion in visitor spending.

“While 2024 presented distinct challenges, overall, it was a positive year for tourism,” Tourism Kelowna chairwoman Kelly Watt said in a press release. “The strong visitation numbers are a direct reflection of the hard work, strategic planning and adaptability of both Tourism Kelowna and our local tourism and hospitality businesses.”

Tourism numbers were also up during the first quarter of 2025, according to the organization, thanks in large part to the Canadian men’s curling championship that was held at Prospera Place in March.

There are four newcomers on this year’s board. The two new elected directors are Heather Courtney of Sandhill Winery and Joanna Schlosser of Quails’ Gate Winery/Niche Wine Co. The new two appointees are Kelowna Hotel Motel Association president Elyse Godard of Hotel Zed and Kelowna city councillor Loyal Wooldridge.

The board will elect directors to executive roles at its next meeting. The full list of directors is:

Elected

Audrey Surrao, RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd.

Clee Varon, Iconic Wines of BC

Dale Sivucha, Coast Capri Hotel

Daniel Ruel, PR Hotels

Edan Fay, The Royal Kelowna

Heather Courtney, Sandhill Winery

Jason Guyitt, Argus Hotels

Jillian Haller, Kelowna Concierge

Joanna Schlosser, Quails’ Gate Winery/Niche Wine Co.

Kelly Watt, Sandman Hotel & Suites Kelowna

Michael J. Ballingall, Big White Ski Resort

Tara Gerald, Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort

Appointed