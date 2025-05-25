Still about 14 spots unoccupied at tent city as Kelowna's homeless population grows

The City of Kelowna is still working to fill several remaining spots at the designated homeless encampment in the north end of the city.

During a one-on-one interview with Castanet News, Mayor Tom Dyas says 46 of the 60 designated spots at the rail trail encampment have been filled.

That’s roughly the same number as early April, just days after the city cleaned up the site and instituted a new policy limiting those who can reside at the encampment to 60.

“There has been some very good progress with some of the individuals who are residing there at this point in time,” said Dyas.

“The opening of Appaloosa Place…we may find that there would be a certain number of those individuals that have worked very well with the service providers that would potentially move over to Appaloosa Place so there would become fewer individuals down there.”

“We are going to continue to work there with all the service providers so that area is more accessible for members of our community so there is less impact than in the past.”

It’s no secret the city would eventually like to return that portion of the rail trail back to its intended purpose as a recreational trail linking downtown with the north end of the city and beyond.

And, while there are fewer people in and around the rail trail, there appears to be more people living on the streets in other parts of the city.

Dyas says the issue is the subject of numerous discussions involving city staff and the RCMP, adding “everything is being monitored and tracked.”

“Whether it be in the downtown core, whether it be in the Mission, whether it be in Glenmore or somewhere in Rutland, they are working to let those individuals know that is something they are not allowed to do,” says Dyas.

“But, it’s also summertime. As we see what’s happening in the East End of Vancouver, when we see what happens in other communities and we recognize we are in Kelowna, we suspect there will be potentially a bit of an increase within the Kelowna region.”

Dyas says part of dealing with the homeless issue also includes advocating to the province for more low-barrier housing and treatment facilities.

“Those discussions are around mandatory care, allowing Pacific Avenue to open up so we have complex care there and also allowing Bertram to start," he said.

The province announced the 20-bed complex care project for Pacific Avenue a year ago while council approved a development permit for BC Housing’s 20-storey, 176-unit affordable housing project on Bertram last summer.

Neither have moved forward.

“Those are all provincial projects we need their assistance with," Dyas said.

“As a municipality, legislatively on a federal level in regards to laws, we are limited with what we can do. Then, provincially with regards to mandatory types of care for these individuals, we are also limited.

“We need to manage them until we see other changes and other avenues for better forms of treatment.”