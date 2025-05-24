Kelowna councillor Ron Cannan regains his seat on the regional district board

Photo: Contributed Ron Cannan

Kelowna city councillor Ron Cannan will return to his seat around the regional district table at the end of summer.

Canaan was one of six city representatives on the RDCO board for about 18 months before being replaced during a major committee shakeup in May of last year.

Cannan along with councillors Mohini Singh and Gord Lovegrove were dumped from the board in favour of councillors Luke Stack, Maxine DeHart and Rick Webber.

That move was seen in some circles as retribution after Cannan, Singh and Lovegrove opposed increases in councillor remuneration, a contentious topic around the council table.

At the time, Mayor Tom Dyas called those accusations baseless and unfounded.

Dyas says he was just following through with a promise made months earlier to make appointment changes across a number of committees.

Cannan’s reappointment represents the only change to Kelowna’s representation on the board.

He will replace Coun. Charlie Hodge who, along with Singh and Lovegrove, will serve as an alternate.

Appointments for 14 committees and two task forces were also put forward.

Hodge, who has health issues but is able to attend meetings, is the only councillor not assigned as a council representative on any committees.

The regional board change takes effect Sept. 1.