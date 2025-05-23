The Canadian Armed Forces says CF-18s spotted in Kelowna are on training excercises

Photo: Contributed CF-18 spotted in the skies above Kelowna May 21, 2025.

Canadian Armed Forces public affairs officer Lt. Samuel Deslauriers tells Castanet that CF-18 aircraft have been in the area.

"Any CF-18 aircraft photographed overhead (of) the Kelowna region in recent days were likely in transit from 4 Wing Cold Lake to 19 Wing Comox as part of planned, routine, fighter jet training."

Lt. Deslaurier says this type of training is routine and happens all the time.

"This routine flying is an essential requirement for pilots, and 4 Wing made sure to have the necessary permissions and authority to fly in the area," Lt. Deslaurier says.

One of the planes was also seen Thursday in the skies above Kamloops.

This is not the first time CF-18s have been seen in the skies above the Okanagan in recent months.

Two CF-18s were spotted over Kelowna Sunday, March 30, and three Canadian Forces fighter jets were spotted above Kelowna on Friday, March 14.

The ability to conduct this type of flying is vital to our operational capability," Lt. Deslaurier says.