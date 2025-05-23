Okanagan College Basketball holding huge youth tournament and fundraiser

Photo: Okanagan College Basketball There will be plenty of hoops action over the next two weekends in Kelowna.

Okanagan College Basketball will have Kelowna buzzing with hoops activity over the next 10 days or so, and someone will also win the basketball trip of a lifetime.

The third annual Coyotes Summer Showdown is a youth club basketball tournament that will take place over the next two weekends. The action gets underway tonight (Friday) and will continue until Sunday, with a whopping 95 boys’ and girls’ teams from B.C. and Alberta taking to the hardcourt at seven Kelowna gyms.

The second half of the tournament goes next weekend, from May 30 to June 1, and will feature 50 boys’ and girls’ squads.

Also part of this weekend’s festivities is the OC Basketball Coaches Social and Fundraiser on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. at Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink. The event is open to coaches, families and supporters, and includes food and drink specials, prizes and a family-friendly atmosphere.

It will feature the culmination of Kelowna College Basketball Society’s silent auction, whose grand prize is a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the 2026 Final Four weekend in Indianapolis. The furious bidding process will conclude on Saturday at 8 o’clock as the event at Mid-Town comes to a conclusion.

Donated by Venue Kings’ Anthony Beyrouti, who is the developer behind Water Street by the Park in downtown Kelowna, the big prize includes round-trip airfare from Vancouver, four nights in a top-tier hotel, and premium lower-bowl seats for both semifinals and the championship game of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

“OC Basketball is a self-funded program, and your support is essential to keeping it alive,” said Dino Gini, who coaches the OC men’s team and is one of the program founders. “Every dollar raised through our 50/50 draw and online auction goes directly toward travel, training, equipment and other vital costs that allow our athletes to compete at the highest level.

“This isn’t just about basketball; it’s about giving dedicated student-athletes the chance to grow, represent our community and chase their goals. Without community support, the program can’t continue. Help us keep OC Basketball strong, competitive and alive.”

There are dozens of other silent auction prizes that cover a wide range of interests, including Vancouver Canucks tickets, McDonald’s coffee for a year, green fees at area golf courses, a Sparkling Hill experience and a framed Steve Nash jersey.

The 50/50 draw, meanwhile, has a maximum jackpot of $20,000, which means the winner could take home $10,000. The 50/50 deadline is Thursday (May 29) at 8 p.m.