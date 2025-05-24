Argus Properties ready to proceed with hotel across from YLW

Photo: Chris Dikeakos Architects Plans for 160-room hotel across from YLW

A hotel first proposed five years ago is being resurrected.

Argus Properties first envisioned a hotel on Fleet Court across Highway 97 from Kelowna International Airport in 2020, but those plans were put on hold due to the pandemic.

They were successful in getting the property rezoned in 2022 and are now ready to proceed to the development permit stage.

The hotel, under the Courtyard by Marriott banner, would be the third hotel in the area and, with a proposed 160 rooms, would be the largest.

Hampton Suites with 140 rooms and Four Points Sheraton with 120, were also developed by Argus.

The previous proposal called for 200 rooms, however the project has been scaled back somewhat.

Plans submitted to the city’s planning department this week suggest a six-storey hotel sitting atop a two-level underground parkade.

The hotel wou/ld feature banquet and meeting space and a restaurant as well as provisions for a future rooftop helipad.

The rooftop would also include a fitness room and hot tub deck positioned to view planes landing and taking off from YLW.

Argus Properties is also seeking a variance to add 105 more parking stalls than required. They are proposing 387 stalls as opposed to the 282 required.

Staff will review the application before forwarding it to city council for discussion.