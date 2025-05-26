Blessing ceremony for mural at Kelowna's BC Cancer building

Photo: BC Cancer The mumslx – to have a little hope mural at BC Cancer – Kelowna. The design shows Louis’ father wrapped in a Pendleton blanket, which represents him overcoming his battle with cancer.

A message of hope and inclusion is being offered at BC Cancer.

Sheldon Pierre Louis, a multi-disciplinary artist from the Syilx Okanagan Nation, created a mural inspired by the many trips he and his father made to Kelowna's BC Cancer building.

“Our father, myself, my brothers and other family spent 30 days driving back and forth to the centre every day for treatment,” Sheldon said in a media release.

“In that time, I saw so many people having similar experiences as the person sitting beside them, I saw strength and hope in every one of the people who were there for treatment. I wanted to capture that love and support and I only knew it from one point of view – our family’s battle.”

The mural follows a series of window vinyl designs Sheldon created for the cancer centre to represent the Syilx and other Indigenous peoples and help them feel feel seen as they undergo treatment or accompany loved ones on their cancer care journeys.

Artwork, like this new mural, is one of the ways BC Cancer is working to to help make Indigenous patients and families feel more comfortable and welcomed.

A key goal within B.C.’s 10-year Cancer Action Plan, BC Cancer is working with our Indigenous Cancer Control team to deliver culturally safe and equitable care for Indigenous cancer patients through a range of initiatives, including the addition of new Indigenous patient navigators at all of our centres, increasing cultural safety training among all staff and providers and improving the collection and tracking of Indigenous healthcare data.

The mural was revealed Friday at the Sindi Ahluwalia Hawkins Centre at BC Cancer – Kelowna, 399 Royal Ave.