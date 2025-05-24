Kelowna RCMP talk about the dangers of unsanctioned grad parties

Photo: RCMP Police warn of the dangers of unsanctioned grad parties

Parents are being encouraged to have open and frank discussions with their kids about the dangers of unsanctioned grad parties.

With high school grad season now in full swing, the Kelowna RCMP say events organized through social media and word of mouth can pose a significant risk to the safety and well-being of those involved.

Community youth safety officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera says these events are usually unsupervised and take place in remote forested areas, parks or private homes.

The potential for underage drinking and illegal drug use increases, which increases the risk of accidents, injuries and other dangerous outcomes, police say.

“We encourage parents to have a discussion with their kids about these unsanctioned events,” says Della-Paolera. “We want all students to be able to celebrate the end of the school year in a safe manner.

“Talk to your kids about the risks associated with these types of events, and always have a safe ride home.”

Della-Paolera says police work in partnership with the school district to ensure these events are monitored and to ensure public safety.

He says police are well aware of the popular party spots and will enforce laws related to underage drinking, illegal drug use, mischief and noise disturbances.

To report concerns about potential unsanctioned gatherings, contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.