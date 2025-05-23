Upgrades to the Rutland Transit Exchange set to begin next week

Photo: Castanet/file Rutland Transit Exchange upgrades begin next week

Upgrades to the Rutland Transit Exchange are scheduled to begin next week.

The project, which is expected to be complete in the fall, is designed to better connect transit riders to destinations throughout the region while facilitating future service growth.

Scheduled upgrades include:

Two concrete bus bays

Park-and-ride area

Bike parking

Utility works that include updated street lighting and underground servicing

Paved sidewalks, crosswalks, pavement markings and wayfinding signage to assist pedestrians, cyclists and transit customers in and around the exchange

An operator washroom facility

14 new trees

Some construction impacts can be expected.

People are asked to follow safety personnel instructions, posted construction signage and fencing to ensure everyone’s safety while commuting through the area.

The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during construction and apologize in advance for any inconvenience.