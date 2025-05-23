Upgrades to the Rutland Transit Exchange set to begin next week

Photo: Castanet/file
Rutland Transit Exchange upgrades begin next week
Upgrades to the Rutland Transit Exchange are scheduled to begin next week.
The project, which is expected to be complete in the fall, is designed to better connect transit riders to destinations throughout the region while facilitating future service growth.
Scheduled upgrades include:
- Two concrete bus bays
- Park-and-ride area
- Bike parking
- Utility works that include updated street lighting and underground servicing
- Paved sidewalks, crosswalks, pavement markings and wayfinding signage to assist pedestrians, cyclists and transit customers in and around the exchange
- An operator washroom facility
- 14 new trees
Some construction impacts can be expected.
People are asked to follow safety personnel instructions, posted construction signage and fencing to ensure everyone’s safety while commuting through the area.
The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during construction and apologize in advance for any inconvenience.