Ex-NHL players suit up to help teens and BGC Okanagan

Photo: Rob Gibson Former NHL'er Shea Weber playing in the Hockey Helps the Homeless Okanagan at MNP Place in Kelowna.

Hockey Helps the Homeless Okanagan helped raise $65,000 for BGC Okanagan on Thursday.

The charity operates Kelowna's only dedicated youth shelter and the money raised will go to support various programs aimed at preventing youth homelessness.

The tournament took place at MNP Place and offered skaters the chance to play with NHL alumni, like former Montreal Canadiens Shea Weber and Carey Price.

“Last year’s tournament showed us just how powerful this community can be when we come together for a cause,” said Richelle Leckey, BGC Okanagan community engagement coordinator.

Each team played three games with at least one former professional player per team.