Artist reimagines ancient African kingdoms using Lego bricks at Kelowna Art Gallery

Rob Gibson

A new art installation at the Kelowna Art Gallery has been making waves with audiences across North America.

Building Black Civilizations: Journey of 2,000 Ships continues Ghanian Canadian artist Ekow Nimako’s "afrofuturistic reimagining of ancient African kingdoms," says a news release from the Kelowna Art Gallery.

The exhibit, made completely with black Lego, opens to the public on Saturday, May 24.

The installation took almost 800 hours to construct, and the artist reimagines the mysterious sea voyage

of Mansa Abu Bakr II, ruler of the ancient Mali Empire.

"He abdicated his throne and took 2,000 ships that he commissioned across the Atlantic to see what was on the other side, and never returned," says Nimako.

The installation features six distinct art installations that comprise half a million Lego bricks.

"Lego sculptures are as delicate as they look. Pieces can pop off at any moment, so we have to be really careful," says Christine May, Curator Kelowna Art Gallery.

"We have a few videos... it just helps contextualize the work that he's doing with his sculptures and his broader practice," May says.

Nimako says he loves working with black Lego. "I like to take away. And through that process of taking away and stripping away things like colour, you get to see how alive and the various textures that exist with different parts."

Anyone attending can also get some hands-on experience in the 'Imaginarium Area,' where guests can use art supplies to sketch their ideas. There is also an area at the front of the gallery set aside for kids of all ages to make their Lego creations.