Former Hadgraft Wilson Place tenants face 'endless roadblocks' to accessible housing in Kelowna 

Jenelle Resendes and Paul Thomas are facing their fifth move in a year.

The couple are among the dozens of former residents of Hadgraft Wilson Place who were evacuated from the building due to safety concerns on May 31, 2024. Cracks had started to form on the walls and ceilings of the nine-month-old apartment building on Bertram Street during excavation work for the UBC Okanagan downtown campus, which is located on land adjacent to HWP.

The pair, who both use wheelchairs and rely on disability assistance for their income, posted an ad on Castanet and shared their story on social media. They are desperately trying to find a low-income, wheelchair-accessible, two-bedroom suite in Kelowna as soon as possible, within a price range of $1000-$1300.

Their current one-year lease expires at the end of July and they say they cannot afford to stay.

“Since being evacuated from Hadgraft Wilson Place, we have not (been) successful in finding the accommodation we need,” reads the post.

Resendes paid $375/month rent at HWP while Paul paid $780/month. At their current rental, they are paying $2,500 and it’s not fully accessible.

"Paul can’t cook. He can’t use the kitchen. It’s not accessible,” said Resendes in an interview with Castanet.

“It’s really impacting our quality of life. Not having the proper setup to be independent, it makes it all around harder to live.”

Thomas has been a Kelowna resident for the past 20 years. Resendes moved to the Central Okanagan city from Vancouver in 2020. They would like to remain in Kelowna, preferably somewhere close to transit.

“We prefer to be more central but we’re not that picky,” said Thomas.

He said that some accessible units in Kelowna are being rented to people who don’t need barrier-free accommodation and accessible suites in 55+ buildings aren’t available to them because they are too young.

“There are several units that aren’t under BC Housing that are opening up as well and we’re trying to get that stuff too, but it’s just endless roadblocks,” said Thomas.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas was asked about negotiations between the city, UBC and Pathways Abilities Society, which operated Hadgraft Wilson Place to find a solution for the displaced residents.

“I know that a number of them have found other homes at this point in time. I know city staff have worked alongside Pathways to look at establishing other areas for them to live.

"Is there something to announce, yes. Can I, no, regrettably. Can I shortly, yes,” said Dyas.

The mayor said while the issue has not been put aside, it is also outside the municipality’s hands to a “great degree” because of who is involved.

“We played a key part in wanting to find the best for those individuals. I believe there will be a positive story that comes out of it shortly,” added Dyas.

In the meantime, Jenelle Resendes and Paul Thomas can’t wait. They need to find a new place to live by August 1.