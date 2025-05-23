Kelowna bike rider has brush with van in bike lane

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna man has reported a close call to RCMP after almost being struck while riding his bike on Rutland Road.

Jeremy McKee tells Castanet he was riding home from work on Wednesday around 6 p.m. He was in the bike lane and preparing to turn right into McCurdy Road when he was almost struck by a driver behind the wheel of a white van.

"Reminder to be careful out there," he said.

McKee says he slowed down as he approached the turn. The video shows the white van pull ahead of him and as he approaches the turn, you can see the van pull in front of McKee, almost making contact.

"I think he changed his mind last minute where he's going is what I hope. I don't know (that) he was trying to cut me off. Maybe he's on his phone. I couldn't see inside," says McKee.

The incident was reported to RCMP but McKee says he really just wants to give bike riders the heads up.

"I'm surprised he didn't hit my handlebars. I don't know how he didn't actually clip me, it was very close."