School board calls out Kelowna-area MLA's statements on Indigenous sovereignty

Central Okanagan school board members are making it clear that a Kelowna area MLA is not speaking for them when she airs her views about Indigenous sovereignty.

The Board of Education of Central Okanagan Public Schools put out a statement on Thursday saying its members "unequivocally support the sovereignty, self-determination, and rights of Indigenous Peoples, in accordance with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and Canadian law."

They made this statement "considering" Kelowna–Lake Country–Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong's ongoing comments to the contrary.

Armstrong and Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie most recently offered their views on what they called the "reconciliation industry" in a joint statement responding to the Penticton Indian Band's call for their resignation over comments about sovereignty.

"It’s no surprise that the chief and council of the Penticton Indian Band are alarmed by our repudiation of their unfounded sovereignty claims and the broader set of grievances promoted by the reconciliation industry," the MLAs said in their statement.

"Billions of dollars have flowed from the public to lawyers, consultants, and chiefs, with zero accountability and disastrous results. Indigenous lifespans have plunged by six years since 2017. British Columbians have seen taxes increase, healthcare and other public infrastructure fail, and the cost of living soar out of reach."

Indigenous issues are something that Armstrong and Brodie have seemingly based much of their fledgling political careers on.

In March, BC Conservative leader John Rustad kicked out MLA Brodie from caucus for her decision to “publicly mock and belittle testimony from former residential school students, including by mimicking individuals recounting stories of abuses.

The school board took a more educational tack in their rebuke.

"Each day, from our classrooms to our boardrooms, we acknowledge that the land on which we are grateful to live, work, learn, and play is the unceded and Traditional Territory of the Okanagan People," the board statement issued Thursday read.

"These acknowledgements are not spoken carelessly. When we acknowledge unceded territory, we acknowledge the inarguable fact of land occupied without treaties. We acknowledge a history of colonialism, in which the institution of education was complicit, that oppressed Indigenous Peoples in the Central Okanagan and across Canada. We acknowledge the systemic, historical, and ongoing racism that broke apart families, dismantled communities, suppressed languages, and disconnected people from the land that defined their spirituality and sustained their existence."

They go on to say the school district has more than 3,200 Indigenous students, and that they are deeply grateful to the Indigenous families, staff members, advocates, elders, knowledge keepers, and First Nations whose leadership and guidance continues to enrich the educational journeys of both Indigenous and non-Indigenous learners.

"Together, we are learning how to connect with, and better sustain, this beautiful land. Together, we are learning to tell stories and celebrate language, art, song, and dance," they said.

"Together, we are learning the truth and walking a path towards reconciliation."