Kelowna woman warning against Facebook identity scam

Photo: The Canadian Press A Kelowna woman has fallen prey to an online scam.

A Kelowna woman is warning people to gird themselves against a scam she's currently in the throes of navigating.

Kinga Heming's Facebook account was hacked last week by someone she believes lives abroad. The scammer broke into her account, posted a long list of items for sale, and started tagging her contacts.

As would-be buyers lined up, the scammer started collecting cash.

"He was texting people our home address and asking for money, or deposits," Heming said. "This was going on from Friday until Tuesday, when I managed to somehow get in."

In total, there were about 20 to 30 conversations, and an untold number of transactions.

"There was $1,500 here, $1,000 here, $2,500 here, $100 there—It was just stupid," Heming said. "I'm assuming it was probably close to $10,000."

She reached out to Facebook and to RCMP to no avail. Facebook said they couldn't verify anything was wrong with the account and RCMP said they can't do much about a Facebook scam from beyond their jurisdiction.

The only information she's gleaned about the identity thief is from her friends and family. At some point her husband sent a message to the unknown scammer and was met with a quick rebuke.

"Basically that guy said, 'come to India, M****F*****'," she said.

Her girlfriend also messaged him, trying to appeal to his softer side, saying that the account is 18 years old and filled with photos and memories.

"Then he told her, 'You people in Canada have money. Us in India, don't. Send me money. And I will release her profile'," she said.

As their pleas fell on deaf ears, people who'd been sending over money started realizing there were no goods to follow, and were getting angry. She has a stack of angry messages from people out of pocket and full of vitriol.

She finally wrangled her account back, in a manner she doesn't fully understand. She then changed the password and shut it down. She's hoping she can eventually add some more security elements.

"You know, for me, this is about people needing to protect themselves," she said.

"Whatever social media app you have, go into your security settings and get that two factor authenticator, you know, spend the $20 bucks, I think it's $20 a year, something like that, to keep it protected. Because these guys are out there and they're out to hack anybody."

She said the reason why she fell victim is that she didn't have security on her Facebook account.

"I didn't think I needed to well, until now, right?" she said.

"So my thing is for people just to protect themselves and be careful, because this could happen to any one of us."

The Kelowna RCMP said they have two reports of a marketplace scam from Heming. Officers have spoken to her about the fraud and are investigating.

"Unfortunately, online scams are common and tend to adapt quickly," an RCMP representative said in an emailed statement.

"They are one of the most commonly reported frauds, so police urge the public to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to safeguard themselves against scammers when buying, selling, or searching online."

Police warn, if your social media account is hacked, contact the platform immediately and try and connect with family and friends as soon as possible to advise them your account has been compromised.

Other RCMP tips include, if possible, conducting transactions in person, in public, and in cash.

Don't provide passwords for e-Transfers ahead of receiving an item. Remember that it can be extremely difficult to reverse an e-Transfer sent to someone with auto-deposit active.

Do not accept e-Transfers via QR codes or emailed cheques.

Beware of advertisements offering popular or hard-to-find items at a discount.

"Remember that social media accounts can be faked or compromised – just because someone is linked to you through a community or friends does not mean they are trustworthy," RCMP said.

Anyone who is the victim of a fraud is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP immediately at 250-762-3300, place a Fraud alert with Equifax and TransUnion and contact the Canadian Anti Fraud Center.

Scams change all the time and people can stay up to date through resources like the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.