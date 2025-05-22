Kelowna council asked to rezone new site for Glenmore firehall

Photo: Contributed Current outdated Glenmore firehall

The City of Kelowna is changing course as it makes plans for a new firehall in Glenmore.

Council will be asked to rezone property at John Hindle Drive and Packinghouse Road for a $39 million Glenmore Protective Services Campus.

Funds for the project were included within the city’s 2025 budget which shows construction expected to be complete by 2028.

The budget includes the eventual demolition of the current firehall on Valley Road which will be returned to agriculture.

A new firehall for the rapidly growing Glenmore area was identified as part of the Kelowna Fire Department’s strategic plan as far back as 2010.

In 2022, council approved rezoning of property the city purchased on Glenmore Drive for a firehall, but that vision has now changed.

The current location was endorsed by council during an in-camera meeting Aug. 14, 2023.

The site was selected among six potential locations

“The report indicated that the establishment of a new firehall would support all potential firehall networks and would be critical for improving the current and future service levels,” a staff report said.

“The site is under review for the potential to accommodate other future municipal services, community police services and other utility-related services.

“Further project feasibility will be conducted to determine the scope of any facilities to be constructed and detailed designs will subsequently be submitted as part of development permit and building permit applications.”

The proposed site was purchased by the city in 2018 to act as a buffer between the adjacent Glenmore Landfill and the growing Glenmore region.