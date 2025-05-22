B.C. Crown counsel group files workload grievance, says staff shortages slow justice

Photo: The Canadian Press The courthouse in Cranbrook, B.C., is seen on Feb. 3, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The BC Crown Counsel Association says it has filed a formal workload grievance against the BC Prosecution Service over what it calls "inadequate staffing" in its Okanagan and Kootenay offices.

The association representing 550 Crown prosecutors across B.C. says that while staffing and resource shortages impact all of its lawyers, issues in Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton, Nelson and Cranbrook are "particularly acute."

It says the prosecution service has continuously breached its collective agreement with respect to managing staffing levels.

The association says that paired with an increasing workload in those growing communities, the issue is harming prosecutors’ ability to prepare and bring cases to court in a timely manner.

It says it is now seeking an arbitrator’s declaration that the employer has breached the contract and must meet its contractual obligations by hiring more staff.

Adam Dalrymple, president of the BC Crown Counsel Association, says the region needs 20 more Crown counsel to handle the current workload, representing a 25 per cent increase.

“Our job is to uphold the rule of law in B.C. and keep the public safe to the very best of our ability," he says in a news release. "However, the workload is excessive, and a shortage of Crown Counsel threatens our ability to bring cases to court on time."

Dalrymple says the conditions are also causing burnout among its members.

"These working conditions affect our ability to attract and retain more Crown Counsel," he says.

The prosecution service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.