Registration is open for GoByBike Week in the Central Okanagan

Registration is open for GoByBike Week

GoByBike Week is right around the corner.

Registration is now open for the spring GoByBike Week in Kelowna and across the Central Okanagan.

During GoByBike Week May 31 to June 6, participants are able to register to log their rides and enter to win some great prizes, including a cycling adventure for two in Vietnam, a Pedego electric bike and numerous local prizes.

Every ride during the week counts whether it’s commuting to work or school, visiting friends and family or just enjoying what the Central Okanagan has to offer.

“Biking is a great way to save money on gas, get some exercise and have fun doing it,” the city said in a news release.

“New and experienced riders are encouraged to sign up and log their trips.”

Click here for complete information on GoByBike Week.