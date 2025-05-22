Skaters take centre stage as Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal comes to Kelowna

Cindy White

Spectators see a lot of juggling the puck at Prospera Place. This weekend, real jugglers, acrobats and clowns take over the ice.

Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal plays in Kelowna Thursday through Sunday and crews have been busy setting up since 18 trucks of equipment and sets rolled into town.

“Everything has to be set up in about 15 hours,” said Crystal senior publicist Roberto Larroude.

That includes the approximately 250 pieces that make up a giant wall that looks like a mountain of ice. There are also 28 projectors that map the ice with images that change throughout the performance.

“The skaters themselves and the acrobats, they wear little, red infrared sensors on their clothes, so these projections interact with the artists on the ice,” said Larroude.

Crystal dates back to 2017. The story centres on a teenage girl.

“She is going through the time in life when you’re not connecting well at home or at school, you're misunderstood, and she likes to skate," Larroude said.

“She goes on a pond, the ice breaks, she goes underwater (into) some sort of an upside-down world where she encounters her reflection and many other characters that push her in a self-discovering journey."

Many of the skaters competed as amateurs or professional figure skaters, including Canadian Shawn Sawyer, who competed at the Turin Olympics in 2006.

Crystal is a family-friendly show. Tickets are still available through the Prospera Place or Cirque du Soleil websites.