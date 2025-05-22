MLA says Kelowna homicide may have been avoided with involuntary care

Photo: Contributed Dante Ognibene Hebbourn

A sentencing hearing for a Kelowna man who killed a security guard three years ago while in a drug fuelled state of psychosis again lays bare the failures of B.C.’s health system, a Kelowna MLA says.

"My heart aches for Harmandeep Kaur's parents and family,” Kelowna Mission MLA Gavin Dew said Wednesday, one week after Dante Ognibene Hebbourn, 24, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, less time served, for beating Kaur, 24, to death.

“No amount of jail time would have brought their daughter back — but the fact is that B.C.’s health-care system failed to keep her safe in the first place. Mental Health care in B.C. is in shambles,” Dew added.

During sentencing, the court learned that Ognibene Hebbourn moved to the Okanagan the year before the Feb. 26, 2022 fatal beating of Kaur and began receiving outpatient psychiatric care in March 2021 through the Interior Health Authority.

Through that program, he was put on anti-psychosis medication but he asked for permission to stop it because of the side effects. The dose was then reduced, but he continued to request for it to stop altogether.

His consulting psychiatrist decided to end the medication and to increase another medication, so long as Ognibene-Hebbourn' s father agreed to monitor him.

From that point on, his mental health deteriorated further and the day before the killing, Ognibene-Hebbourn's father contacted his son’s case manager at the health authority and expressed his concerns about "bizarre or irrationally hostile behaviour".

Both he and Ognibene-Hebbourn's mother believed their son needed to be back on antipsychotic medication and re-admitted to hospital as an involuntary patient.

The health authority's crisis response team then reached out to Ognibene-Hebbourn, who denied feelings of suicidal ideation, self-harm and homicidal ideation. He went to his job as a contract janitor at UBC Okanagan Feb. 26, 2022 in the throes of a full psychotic episode and killed Kaur before 6 a.m.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said in her sentencing that it's an increasingly familiar story.

"This court is seeing a significant increase in random offences of serious violence by people in substance induced psychosis or with disturbed thinking due to long term substance use," Holmes said.

"Offences of this nature cause immediate harm to the victims and their families and friends, but they also reduce the quality of life in the community as a whole, leaving all of us in a constant state of distrust and watchfulness."

This, Dew said, is cause for change.

“We urgently need a system of secure care that recognizes the input of family members and takes seriously their concerns about the dangers posed by community members who could harm themselves or others,” Dew said.

“(Kaur) didn't have to die. If the system worked, she'd be alive today, and her killer would be off the streets getting the help he needed."

Dew said this is just another reason why stronger measures are needed.

“People are tired of gaslighting excuses and promises of eventual action on involuntary care — it’s time for the province to get on with it,” he said.

Review already under way

In the aftermath of the Lapu Lapu incident in Vancouver, where a man in psychiatric care drove his car into a crowd, B.C.’s premier did say a review of the mental health system was underway.

In an emailed statement, Interior Health officials said their “thoughts are with the family and loved ones of (Kaur).”

“We cannot speak to specifics about any individual receiving care,” health authority officials said.

“Anyone connected to any Interior Health Mental Health and Substance Use service receive ongoing support from their care team. This includes access to primary clinicians and other professionals who work collaboratively to provide coordinated care, monitor progress, and respond to emerging needs."

"These teams are dedicated to helping clients manage their mental health and substance use concerns through individualized support, treatment planning, and crisis intervention when needed.”

Officials said there are supports for people experiencing a mental health crisis in Kelowna, through the health authority and local RCMP’s Integrated Crisis Response Team.

Individuals in crisis can also receive immediate support through the Interior Crisis Line: 1-888-353-2273 (CARE) 24 hours a day, seven days a week or attending an emergency department. Anyone in the Interior can access mental health and substance use support through a dedicated phone line at 310-MHSU (6478).