Kelowna's review of police force just due diligence, says mayor

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas says a planned review of policing in the city is not a first step in moving away from the RCMP.

Dyas reiterated previous statements on policing and a planned review of an RCMP versus municipal policing model during a one-on-one interview with Castanet News.

First and foremost, he said the city has complete confidence and deep respect for the work the RCMP and municipal staff do on a daily basis in the city.

“This is a study we are going through where there will be an external consultant who will work alongside (community safety director) Darren Caul and that team to bring a report back to us in 2026 and outline the difference between a contracted service which is what the RCMP is and a municipal service,” said Dyas.

“What are the differences between the two? What are the costs associated with the two and what service difference would we be able to attain, recognizing that the federal government under the 20-year agreement with the province will be re-evaluated in 2032 whether or not they will be offering that service to municipalities throughout the country.”

Policing the city through the RCMP costs taxpayers roughly $77 million each year.

Dyas said about two dozen of these types of reports have been conducted by municipalities across the country, with about three moving away from the RCMP.

The city has issued a request for qualifications as it begins the search for a consultant to undertake the study with a final report expected sometime in 2026.

And while Dyas was non-committal as to what council would do if the report suggested a municipal force was the preferred option, he did say council would then have a decision to make.

“We don’t know what that report will bring us and we also don't know whether or not it will be forced upon us in the years to come," he said.

“So, it’s a combination of both of those items, costing being one, the services that are able to be provided being another, plus other services that come into play.”

Dyas said Public Safety Minister Garry Begg was informed of the city’s intentions and was supportive of the process.

The city has set aside up to $350,000 for the review.