Kelowna woman avoids further jail time for Grand Forks stabbing

A Kelowna woman who stabbed a woman in the neck in Grand Forks will avoid further jail time after she was handed a suspended sentence Tuesday.

After Raven Chan pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon last May, Justice Judith Hoffman agreed with her defence counsel and handed down a suspended sentence in Kelowna court on Tuesday. This will see her serve out her sentence in the community under probation conditions for 20 months.

Chan's conviction stems from a daytime stabbing on Jan, 14, 2023 in Grand Forks.

Prior to the incident, Chan had been struggling with homelessness in Kelowna and was living in the Tent City encampment on Kelowna's Rail Trail. As temperatures dropped, Chan moved to Grand Forks to live with her biological mother.

But Chan soon had a falling out with her mother and found herself again without stable housing in Grand Forks.

During sentencing submissions made in March, the court heard how rumours had been circulating within Grand Forks that Chan had pushed a child to the ground, something she denied. But on the day of the stabbing, Chan approached a group of people in a park and one of the women told her “We don’t want to hang out with you” and referenced the rumour while she recorded Chan on her cell phone.

“Ms. Chan was quite upset by that allegation, Ms. Chan struck the phone from [the victim's] hand and then stabbed her in the neck, just below the jaw line,” Crown prosecutor William Westcott previously told the court.

The woman received stitches for her injury, but Westcott noted “the results could have been significantly more tragic.”

Chan was arrested later that day, and remained in custody until she was released on bail the following September.

Chan had no prior criminal record, but the court heard she's had long-standing difficulties controlling her impulses and behaviour as a result of her diagnosed schizophrenia, autism and intellectual disability.

“There is sufficient information to conclude that she poses a relatively high risk of violent behaviour in the future,” Westcott told Justice Hoffman in March, reading from a doctor's report.

“Her impulsive aggression is most likely to occur when Ms. Chan is unable to tolerate the emotions she experiences and she's unable to identify and choose an alternative course of action.

No further jail time

After serving about eight months behind bars before getting bail, neither the Crown nor defence were seeking additional jail time for Chan.

Defence counsel Michael Patterson told the court Chan's mental health had suffered during her time in custody, some of which was spent at a forensic psychiatric hospital.

“Ms. Chan is ill-equipped to survive incarceration,” Patterson said.

While on bail over the past year and a half, Chan has been able to live semi-independently with supports and the right medication.

“Ms. Chan should be provided a sentence which will keep her connected to her supports and will allow her to continue to have positive influences in her life,” Patterson said. “A successful term with rehabilitation of Ms. Chan will better protect the public's interest in the long term.”

Justice Hoffman ultimately agreed with Patterson, sentencing Chan to a suspended sentence, with a period of probation of 20 months. Her probation conditions are similar to the bail conditions Chan had successfully abided by since September 2023.