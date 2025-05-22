Okanagan man pens Bones of a Giant and offers historical insight, fictional charm

Photo: Random House Canada Brian Thomas Isaac is a B.C.-based author.

Brian Thomas Isaac was born on the Okanagan Indian Reserve.

As he grew older he built a life and moved his way through the world working in oil fields, or as a bricklayer, and briefly riding bulls in local rodeos.

It was when his 50th birthday rolled around that he turned a page, landed back at his roots and embarked on what may be the most notable chapter of his working life.

“We bought a house I could fix up and sell, and it was while renovating the home I heard stories on CBC Radio sent in by listeners. My wife and I thought it would be a great idea to write stories and read them to each other on Friday nights,” Isaac said.

“Without my knowledge, she submitted a story to the Penticton Writer’s Festival and I won first prize in fiction and that is what inspired me to take writing more seriously.”

The following Monday morning when he sat at his desk to write, he realized he didn’t know where to begin.

“So I read as many award winning novels as I could lay my hands on and slowly the process began to sink in, like osmosis,” he said.

That process lay the groundwork for his first, highly lauded novel All the Quiet Places. That debut novel came out in 2021 when he was 71 years old.

It won the Indigenous Voices Award, was a finalist for the Governor General’s Literary fiction award and the Amazon First Novel Award and long listed for the Giller Prize and CBC Canada Reads.

His second book, Bones of a Giant will be released by Random House Canada on May 27.

Both All the Quiet Places and Bones of a Giant are about the Toma family who live on the Okanagan Indian Reserve. All the Quiet Places takes place in the 1950s and Bones of a Giant in 1963.

In his newest novel, Isaac introduces readers to Lewis, a 16-year-old boy grappling with his grief over his brother's disappearance, his mother Grace, a woman navigating a difficult life, and his father Jimmy, who returns to their lives seeking to exploit the situation. Lewis's cousins, his uncle Ned and aunt Jean, offer him a warm family life, and a predatory older woman who tests his moral compass.

All are set against a familiar backdrop that has a life unto itself.

“The Okanagan Valley and the attractions of Vernon have turned this region into a character in both novels,” Isaac said.

“As a kid, I loved Vernon so much and got to do so many things that kids can no longer experience.”

Among the memories that he holds dear are flying down Suicide Hill on Main Street, feeling his wheels leave the road and come crashing down, experiencing magnetic hill for the first time, walking down Bernard Avenue and hearing music from Freddie’s records and the aromas coming from Nick’s Candy Kitchen, playing pool at Dye’s Billiards and Al’s Pool Hall, and going to the North End Drive-in for burgers and fries and to ogle the pretty carhops.

“The 1950s and 60s in the Okanagan are a time and place that is gone now and no longer exists, and only a book can take you back there,” he said.

Revisiting those days and thinking about the people was transformative.

“I wasn’t aware how much writing from my personal experience could affect me,” Thomas said.

“I was pretty messed up when I was younger. Writing was my metamorphosis, my therapy and I was able to heal. Now, when the horrors of the world begin to crowd in on me, I go to my computer and write. I feel more comfortable dealing with imaginary people, and I get to relive so many good things from my youth.”

The books are not autobiographical, Thomas said, and as he wrote, he discovered writing gave him a freedom to create his own worlds and allowed his mind to wander freely.

“The many characters I had met in my working life with their different stories, reactions and lifestyles were like a gold mine when it came time to write,” he said.

The world he built is fictional but offers insight into local history that not all get.

Bones of a Giant is a story about Lewis Toma, a boy who experiences the joy of climbing a mountain, spending a day in Vernon, swimming in a river, his first kiss, but also struggling with the injustices of the Indian Act and a racist neighbour.

“I wrote the books hoping that the reader would live and laugh along with the Toma family so they might understand what life was and is like for First Nations people,” he said.

“Things have changed on the Okanagan reserve. We have our own medical centre and pre-school, public works, and many other positive developments but there is still much that we need to do.”

The book will be released later this week and Isaac will be at Mosaic Books in Kelowna at noon on May 27, and at the Vernon Library on May 29 at 7 p.m.