Photo: Interior Health Albert de Villiers

The former chief medical health officer of Interior Health has officially lost his licence to practice medicine after he was convicted more than two years ago of sexually touching a child in Alberta.

Following a three-day trial, 56-year-old Albert de Villiers was convicted in February 2023 of the sexual interference of a child in relation to multiple incidents that occurred in Grande Prairie, Alta. between 2018 and 2020.

The victim was between seven and nine years old when the assaults occurred, and involved de Villiers showing the child pornography and touching the child's penis with his hands and mouth.

De Villiers was arrested in June 2021 in Kelowna and was sentenced to a 5.5-year jail term in June 2023.

In a public notification released Tuesday, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC said de Villiers has agreed to “voluntarily resign and surrender” his CPSBC licence, effective March 1, 2023.

He has also agreed to not apply for a medical licence in any other jurisdiction.

“The Inquiry Committee concluded that Dr. De Villiers’s conduct was egregious and determined that his irrevocable commitment to resign as a registrant of CPSBC and to never reapply for registration in British Columbia or any other jurisdictions was appropriate in the circumstances,” the CPSBC said in its release.

Long-time medical health officer

De Villiers served in Kelowna as Interior Health's chief medical health officer from the summer of 2020 to June 2021, when the charges were laid against him.

Prior to moving to the Okanagan, de Villiers worked as a medical health officer for Alberta Health Services for 16 years. The allegations he's been convicted of occurred while he was employed by Alberta Health Services.

De Villiers collected a salary of $346,000 from Interior Health in the fiscal year 2022-2023, a full year after he had been charged. He took a “general paid leave” beginning on June 9, 2023, but returned to work in an “administrative” role on Oct. 4

He was fired after he was convicted, about 20 months after the charges were first laid.

During sentencing, Court of King’s Bench of Alberta Justice Shaina Leonard noted that de Villiers' loss of employment should be considered in his sentencing.

“While the loss of the ability to practice medicine does not diminish the gravity of the offence or the moral culpability of the offender, it is nonetheless a significant collateral consequence," Justice Leonard said. "And it is appropriate that it be considered as a part of the personal circumstances of the offender.”

High moral blameworthiness

The victim told his mother about de Villiers' assaults in May 2021, and later told police the assaults occurred "again, again and again."

After de Villiers was arrested, an officer asked him if he had ever licked the child's penis. In response, de Villiers' asked the officer to "define lick."

De Villiers denied the allegations at trial.

The Crown had sought an eight-year jail term, but Justice Leonard settled on the five and a half year jail term instead.

“The offender's moral blameworthiness is high,” Justice Leonard said. “The offender exploited the victim's vulnerability by taking advantage of the offender's position of trust as a trusted friend of the family.”

More allegations

De Villiers was also charged with a number of other child sex crimes against another alleged victim, which allegedly occurred between been January 2017 and December 2019 in Alberta.

But rather than go to trial, the Crown let de Villiers enter into a two-year peace bond in connection with those allegations.