New food vendors coming to Okanagan College campuses in Kelowna, Penticton

Photo: Okanagan College Okanagan College did not renew its contract with Kekuli Cafe as one of the food vendors at the Kelowna campus.

Kekuli Cafe is leaving, but some new local vendors will be joining the complement of food offerings at Okanagan College in Kelowna.

“Okanagan College would like to thank the Kekuli Cafe for their contributions to the College over the past three years,” said a statement from the college. “ Kekuli Cafe’s presence and offerings have been a valued part of our OC community since September 2022.”

A notice posted to on-campus Kekuli Cafe thanked customers and said, “The Okanagan College has decided not to renew our contract, therefore our last day will be July 4, 2025."

Customers are encouraged to visit Kekuli Cafe at four other locations in West Kelowna, Merritt, Kamloops and Fort St. John.

The college recently put out a request for proposals under a provincially-mandated procurement process, allowing companies to apply to operate food services concessions on both the Kelowna and Penticton campuses.

OC hired an independent consultant to act as the procurement officer with external evaluators reviewing proposals, presentations, menu samplings and conducting interviews.

The successful bidders in Kelowna were Marmalade Cat Cafe, which will continue in its spot in the Trades building and Just Peachy, a Kelowna-based smoothie cafe, which will open in the E Building.

Marmalade Cat Cafe did not apply to renew its contract in the Student Services Building, so it will cease operations there in August. OC said the process is not yet finalized for the vendor that would replace Marmalade in the Student Services Building location.

In Penticton, the successful bidder was The Kitchen by Abul Adame.

“The evaluation process included criteria around diversity of food and beverage options and service, as well as how proponents would support Okanagan College’s mission to transform lives and communities,” said the college.