Shawn Desman to play the Kelowna Community Theatre

Photo: Contributed Pop musican Shawn Desman will play Kelowna in November.

Iconic Canadian pop and R&B artist Shawn Desman is bringing his tour to the Kelowna Community Theatre later this year.

He will play Kelowna on Nov. 20. Tickets go on sale via Live Nation on Friday.

Desman has a Platinum selling album, five Platinum certified singles, and multiple number one radio hits to his name, along with Juno, SOCAN and MMVa awards.

“Desman helped shape a generation of Canadian music,” said concert promoters.

He peaked in popularity in the 2000s and early 2010s but launched a comeback in 2023.

Tickets to his Kelowna show are $64.50 with tax and fees.