Kelowna crews to resurface 20 kilometres of city streets this summer

Photo: Unsplash Kelowna has revealed what roads are getting resurfaced this year.

The City of Kelowna says it will resurface 14 road segments spanning 20 kilometres this summer as a part of its annual road renewal program.

“This initiative is designed to extend the lifespan of roads, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and provide a smoother, safer journey for motorists and cyclists,” the city said Tuesday.

About $4 million will be spent on the work that is expected to be complete by the end of September. The city manages 1,690 kilometres of roads across the city.

Sections of roads getting a touch-up include:

Glenmore Road: South of Glenmeadows Road to Dallas Road

Chute Lake Road: South Crest Drive to Frost Road

Valley Road: Yates Road to Cross Road

McKinley Road: Bennett Road to Shayler Road

McClure Road: Lakeshore Road to East of Needham Court

Ambrosi Road: Springfield Road to Laneway North of Agassiz

Agassiz Road: Ambrosi Road to Barlee Road

Barlee Road: Agassiz Road to Springfield Road

Vasile Road: Agassiz Road to Highway 97

Glenmeadows Road: Glenmore Road to 125m north of Glenburn Street

Watson Road: Glenmore Road to Yates Road

Lark Street: Curlew Drive to Chute Lake Road

Falkirk Road: Hollydell Road to Hollywood Road

Elwyn Road: Gerstmar Road to Davie Road

Yates Glenmeadows Multi-use Pathway: Glenmore Road to Ballou Road

The city is asking drivers to obey signage and traffic safety personnel as crews work.