Public input sought for draft Central Okanagan agriculture strategy

Photo: Cindy White A tractor works on a vineyard in West Kelowna.

Farmers in the Central Okanagan have been through some tough challenges in recent years. The Regional District of Central Okanagan is looking for public input on how best to help the agriculture sector.

The RDCO is asking area residents to complete a survey and share their thoughts on the draft Regional Agricultural Strategy.

The strategy includes over 60 actions designed to help producers feed the community, the regional economy and the future. Actions proposed by the RDCO cover seven goals including preparing for emergencies, attracting farm labour and increasing water security for the agri-food industry.

Producers have been hit with everything from the impacts of the pandemic to worker shortages to extreme weather wiping out crops over the past five years alone.

“The draft Regional Agricultural Strategy includes recommendations for how we can all work together to promote the success of agriculture in the region,” said Mariah VanZerr, RDCO regional planning manager. “Now we need to hear from residents to see if we got it right.”

From now to June 27, residents are invited to complete a short online survey.

Public feedback will help refine the vision, goals, and actions in the draft strategy, which is scheduled to go back to the RDCO board for endorsement later this fall.