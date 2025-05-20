Former Kelowna RCMP officer who admitted to sexting assault victim will avoid criminal record

Photo: Facebook Former Kelowna RCMP officer Sean Eckland was given a conditional discharge for attempting to obstruct justice.

A former Kelowna RCMP officer who was at the centre of a sexting scandal has been given a conditional discharge, meaning he can avoid a criminal record, after pleading guilty to a charge of attempting to obstruct justice.

The Crown was seeking a three to six-month conditional sentence for Sean Eckland, but the judge sided with the defence in granting the conditional discharge, citing Eckland’s diagnosis with PTSD and media coverage of the case as mitigating factors.

The now 50-year-old admitted to exchanging sexually explicit messages with a woman who was the victim in an assault investigation. He has since resigned from the RCMP, which he joined in 2006.

Eckland was one of the officers who responded to a call about an assault at a home in Lake Country in August 2018. It was during his dealings with the woman during the subsequent investigation that the sexting began.

When a news story was published about the inappropriate texting, the accused in the assault case applied to withdraw his guilty pleas. The man later pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault and two counts of uttering threats and all the other charges were stayed. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

In December 2019, an internal RCMP investigation into Eckland’s conduct got underway. That ended with Eckland's resignation. He was charged in March 2022 and pleaded guilty in January 2024.

During a sentencing hearing in March, Eckland told the court he now sees the incident as a “blessing” and his experience as a “learning tool” for his children.

"I've explained to them how even adults make big mistakes, but the key is to take accountability and to understand that there will be consequences for our actions,” he said.

A psychological assessment presented at pre-sentencing described the sexting relationship as a “maladaptive coping mechanism” for PTSD and ADHD that Eckland first sought treatment for in 2017.

“I did not use alcohol or drugs, but I used the sex thing to escape reality and my misery,” he told the court back in March.

The sentencing judge referred to the death of Eckland’s brother in a car crash when Eckland was 17 as one of the initial triggers of his PTSD, which was aggravated by his experiences on the job as a police officer.

The judge pointed out that while the sentence given to an RCMP officer is often more severe than that given to an ordinary citizen because of the breach of trust, Eckland’s conduct was not as severe as other officers with PTSD that were given conditional discharges.

The “significant” local media attention the case has garnered was also listed as a mitigating factor by Judge Clarke Burnett.

“The community is well aware of what he has done and is reminded of it each time his case comes before the court," said Burnett.

“The emergence of the internet as one of the primary sources of information means the facts of the case will always be, 'only a few clicks away'. Mr. Eckland will not be able to hide from it in the future. A simple Google search of his name may inevitably lead to a media story about the case. The granting of a discharge will not change this."

The conditions of the former RCMP officer’s discharge include having no contact with the woman in the sexting case, reporting regularly to a probation officer and completing 120 hours of community service within 10 months. If he completes these conditions, he will avoid a criminal record.