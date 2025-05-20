12th painting donated by artist to Child and Youth Advocacy Centre in Kelowna

Photo: CYAC Ginny Becker (left) and Jody Bruce.

Kelowna-based artist Jody Bruce has donated a large work to the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.

The painting, Barefoot, is the 12th piece Bruce has donated to the private collection installation at the CYAC, where it will hang in the family waiting area of the vulnerable children’s medical clinic.

CYAC executive director Ginny Becker says they are “beyond grateful” for the donation, noting that Bruce’s art has been with the organization since the beginning.

"Jody’s art came into our story during the design phase and has become an integral part of the overall story children experience when they are here,” Becker.

“We are deeply grateful to welcome this newest painting home, where it will bring comfort to little ones who are working on healing and building resilience."

The CYAC supports those impacted by child abuse and neglect.

Bruce says she is “honoured” to contribute to the organization.

“When I hear that the children talk about the artwork, or police officers use the artwork as a way to build trust with them, it gives me chills to know that my work is having a positive impact,” she said.

One of Bruce’s other installations at the CYAC is a larger-than-life puzzle representation of one of her paintings. It allows children to physically interact with the piece in a tactile fashion. As children move through the centre, the CYAC says play and distraction can be just as much a part of healing as therapy and medical attention.