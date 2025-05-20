Domestic abuse survivor details 'psychological war zone' at hands of ex-husband

Photo: Contributed Sentencing for an Okanagan man convicted of four counts of abuse is underway Tuesday.

A Kelowna woman whose ex-husband was convicted of assaulting her on four separate occasions between 2016 and 2019 told the court Tuesday she continues to suffer “profound and lasting” damage from their time together.

“I may have survived these dehumanizing, cruel, violent, evil events, but I always ask myself, did I truly survive?” the woman, whose name is withheld due to a publication ban, said.

“Is living every day in fear truly surviving? Are the extremely detailed, realistic nightmares of the abuse, surviving?…I will spend the rest of my life looking over my shoulder wondering when he will try to finish what he started, I cannot adequately express how deeply these vile crimes against me are burned into my spirit and soul, so profoundly that no amount of prayer or therapy will ever fully heal me.”

James Rektor, 28, was found guilty in January of four assaults against his former wife between 2016 and 2019. The couple had two children together and broke up in 2020.

Crown counsel Catherine Rezansoff made an argument Tuesday morning for an in-custody sentence of 3.5 years, based on the gravity of the crimes.

In contrast, Rector’s lawyer Michael Patterson made a case for a two year conditional discharge and two years probation, including house arrest. He said that Rektor, who is in a new seemingly untroubled relationship, has two young children to care for in addition to the two children he had with his former wife and could lose his home if he is sentenced to an in-custody term.

Neither sentence, according to the woman’s victim impact statement, will be much of a salve for the emotional and psychological wounds she's incurred.

Sobbing as she detailed the psychological and physical abuse suffered, Rektor wrote on a notepad.

The woman said through tears that the relationship that started in a “safe and happy” place quickly “devolved into a nightmare” that continues to affect every aspect of her life.

“Fleeting moments of good obscured the danger, preventing me from seeing the true extent of his abuse,” she said.

“I endured numerous threats and episodes of physical violence alongside vile, heartbreaking and disgusting insults. The psychological warfare he waged against me was relentless.”

The woman said that the abuse was compounded by threats to turn her children against her and at one point, after they broke up, she had to go to court to win back custody.

She said that in addition to emotional hardship, she’s had to pay $75,000 in legal expenses for not only a divorce but also to get custody of her children back.

All the while, she said, Rektor has played “the perfect husband, growing his new family with his wife and two more young children.”

She said she’s grown to love the woman Rektor is now with. She was described as a caring stepmother and friend.

“I wish (Rektor) a life of healing from whatever broken thing inside of him made him commit these crimes against me and my family," she said.

"I wish for him to be able to find the happiness he so clearly needs in life, but far, far away from me. Our family has been torn apart by James's actions, but I will continue to try to heal and repair what I can.”

She said that sentencing will not clear a way out of the “psychological war zone” she’s been in for these years.

“I do not believe this is the end of the war, only the end of this chapter” she said.

Rektor served as a member of the Wilson's Landing Fire Department until he was removed after his criminal conviction.

Sentencing continues Tuesday.