Kelowna gym adds twist to fundraiser for mental health

Photo: REC Fitness Kelowna gym fundraises with a twist.



REC Fitness and Third Space Charity are joining forces this May to mark Mental Health Month with a unique fundraising event.

Trainer Revenge is back for its second year.

This creative fundraiser invites gym members to purchase individual exercises — from seven burpees for $10 to options like 200-metre runs and hanging knee tuck-ups.

Each purchase adds up to a custom workout, which REC trainers will complete together — live, and in full view of the public Friday, May 23.

An anonymous member has pledged to match every dollar raised, up to $5,000.

"Last year, I couldn’t use my arms for a few days after the workout — but honestly, it was worth every rep,” says Nicole Vincze, owner of REC Fitness Kelowna. “I’m just so incredibly proud of the community we’ve built here. Our members don’t just show up for their own health, they show up for each other, and for the causes that matter. That’s what makes this event so powerful."

Money raised will be used to support Third Space Charity, a Kelowna-based non-profit that provides accessible, pay-what-you-can counselling for young adults aged 18 to 29.

"This event is a brilliant example of how businesses can create fundraisers that are exciting and unique to them,” says Megan Woodruff, Executive Director of Third Space Charity.

REC Fitness is located at 800 Clement Avenue. The live portion of the event starts at 5:45 p.m. Friday, May 23. Tickets are $2 at the door and viewers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Light refreshments will be provided, including:

Craft beer from BNA Brewing

Donuts from Blooming Health

Fresh popcorn

To donate or learn more, click here.