Kelowna tourism businesses snag prestigious honour

Photo: Contributed Taste of Kelowna Food Tours

Two Kelowna tour companies have snagged prestigious service awards for a second consecutive year.

A Taste of Kelowna Food Tours and Lakeside Eco-Sports both received Viator Experience Awards for 2025.

Both were also honoured in 2024.

Viator awards are bestowed based upon the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings over a 12-month period.

The two locally owned and operated businesses were deemed to have stood out to travellers by providing exceptional customer experiences.

A Taste of Kelowna Food Tours began operating in July of 2021. The walking tour covers the history, culture and local culinary delights that have put Kelowna on the map.

“I’m humbled to win this award again. Born and raised in the Okanagan, it brings me joy being able to showcase what I love about Kelowna, says owner Andrew Deans.

“Supporting locals is what I’m all about. Thank you to my vendors and outstanding guests for supporting me.”

Lakeside Eco-Sports was founded in 2022, offering a host of tours and activities including the award-winning E-bike Wine Tour and E-bike and Gold Panning Expedition.

“We’re honoured to gain this prominent accolade again for appreciation in the quality of our E-bike Wine Tour with tastings and lunch,” says co-founder Gareth Brown.

“Our staff and partners are happy to share with our gracious guests what we love about Kelowna.”