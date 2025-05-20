Kelowna brings back booze on beaches, expands program

Rob Gibson

The May long weekend is considered the unofficial start to summer in Canada. It also marks the return of public consumption of alcohol on some designated Kelowna beaches.

From May 15 until September 15, between noon and 9 p.m., responsible alcohol consumption is permitted in specified areas of the following parks:

Boyce-Gyro Beach Park

Cedar Creek Park

Kinsmen Park

Rotary Beach Park

Sarsons Beach Park

Strathcona Beach Park

Sutherland Bay Park

Waterfront Park (including Tugboat Bay)

Blair Stewart, City of Kelowna park services manager, says the original pilot program and move to allow alcohol consumption in certain parks was so successful it has now been expanded from three parks to eight.

"The pilot went really well, to be honest. It actually was a little less impactful than we thought it was going to be originally," Stewart says.

Last summer in Kelowna, alcohol was permitted at Waterfront Park and Tugboat beach, Kinsman and Boyce Gyro park.

Now alcohol has also been permitted in Cedar Creek, Rotary Beach, Sarsons Beach Park and Sutherland Bay Park.

Stewart says it's still off-limits to drink alcohol in City Park but they wanted to expand the program to include some higher-density locations all along the waterfront.

"It's also dictated based on whether there's a washroom, garbage or recycling facilities, and there's picnic areas or places where people could consume but not be impacting the general public. So there are dedicated spots within each park, and signage," says Stewart.

Stewart emphasizes the importance of responsible drinking, and he reminds people that glass is prohibited.

"RCMP and bylaw will still be patrolling to make sure that it's being done in an appropriate way. We really don't want any glass on the property at all. That's where my concerns are as far as safety goes. The rest is really up to individuals to act appropriately," says Stewart.