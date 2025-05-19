SUV ends up backways in a Kelowna drive-thru

Photo: Contributed An SUV crashed into the drive-thru of a Kelowna Tim Hortons on Sunday evening.

This is not how you want to approach the drive-thru.

An SUV ended up facing the wrong way in the Tim Hortons drive-thru on Enterprise Way in Kelowna Sunday evening.

A Castanet reader shared photos from the scene showing a red Ford Escape partly on the median and partly in the restaurant’s drive-thru after an incident around 7 p.m.

The RCMP and other emergency personnel were at the scene. It did not look like anyone was hurt and there did not appear to be any major damage to the vehicle.

A witness said the driver of the SUV was going southbound on Enterprise when they missed a left-hand turn onto Highway 33. The vehicle ended up coming to a stop inches from a car in the drive-thru and just a few feet from the Tim Hortons.