Cool, unsettled Monday, clearing mid-week in the Okanagan

Cindy White

There could be more snow on the mountain passes to wrap up what was a relatively cool and wet Victoria Day long weekend.

Showers and gusty winds are in the forecast for Monday, with highs near 15 in the Okanagan.

“Also, the snow levels are lowering. As low as 14,00 to 1,600 metres,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron.

“So, we have the possibility of very light accumulation of snow for the Coquihalla and Pennask (summits).”

Unsettled weather continues into Tuesday. There’s a slight chance of showers, with highs near 17 C. Tuesday night’s lows will dip near 5 C.

It should clear up by mid-week as a high-pressure ridge builds.

“That’s where you have much more stable conditions,” said Bergeron. “It will be cold, clear nights and mild, sunny days.”

Daytime highs should warm by about a degree every day. Wednesday’s forecast high is 19 C and Thursday’s is 20 C. Lows will range from 6 C to 9 C.

On Friday and Saturday, some clouds could move in but the temperatures will continue to rise to 21 C on Friday and 22 C on Saturday. Normals for this time of year are highs of 20 C and lows of 7C.

Did you snap some great pictures this long weekend? Send them to [email protected] to be featured in our gallery.