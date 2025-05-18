Snow advisory for Southern Interior mountain highways

Photo: DriveBC webcam Snow fell on the Okanagan Connector on Sunday morning and more is possible Monday.

Long weekend drivers should be prepared for more wintery weather if travelling over Southern Interior mountain passes tonight and tomorrow.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of wet snow at higher elevations, including highway summits.

Snow is possible today for Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 and Monday for all summits. That includes the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector, and Highway 3 along Allison Pass and Kootenay Pass.

“A Pacific front will approach the southwestern BC Interior Monday morning. Wet snow is expected over the highway summits as snow levels will be near 1200 metres initially,” said Environment Canada. “Snowfall accumulations from trace to 5 cm are expected on Monday.”

As the snow level rises Monday afternoon, the snow is expected to change to rain except in Kootenay Pass and possibly Allison Pass, where wet snow is possible through Tuesday morning.

There has already been significant snowfall on the Okanagan Connector this weekend.

In BC, winter tires are mandatory on many high-elevation highways until April 30, but snow is still a strong possibility through May.