Lots of speed at Kelowna's Knox Mountain during 66th annual hill climb

The loud sounds of powerful engines can be heard reverberating around Kelowna's Knox Mountain this weekend, as the 66th annual Knox Mountain Hill Climb returns to the city.

The event attracts speed enthusiasts from across the Pacific Northwest to see who can make it up the winding mountain road the quickest.

“In Canada this is the only hill climb, in the States there's quite a few ... but in Canada this is the only remaining one,” said organizer Garrett Mealing. “It's the longest running paved hill climb in North America, so it's pretty cool.”

The racecars competing at Knox include home-made, purpose built cars, modified muscle cars and imports, and even a Lamborghini.

And while the main focus of the weekend-long event is the racing, there's also a car show on site, along with food trucks and a beer garden. And competitors are camping on-site, at the nearby disc golf course.

“All the families are here and we have big cookouts and making burgers and food and stuff everyday,” Mealing said. “We have a good time, it's basically camping with a bit of racing in the middle.”

The all-time record at the event was set in 2023 by Aran Cook, with a time of one minute and 34 seconds, beating out the previous record by three seconds. That previous record had stood since 2007.

Racing continues through the day Sunday, wrapping up at 5:30 p.m.