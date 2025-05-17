Okanagan Clinical Trials conducting cerebral amyloid angiopathy study

Photo: Depositphotos Okanagan Clinical Trials is seeking those who suffer from brain bleeds.

Okanagan Clinical Trials is seeking volunteers to take part in a research study of an investigational medication for cerebral amyloid angiopathy, or CAA.

“Joining a clinical trial for CAA can be a significant step for patients seeking new treatment options,” sub-investigator Dr. Eugene Okorie said in a press release. “These trials not only advance our understanding of the disease, but also provide participants with close monitoring and care from experienced professionals. We encourage patients discuss this option with their families and family physician.”

CAA is a cerebrovascular disease caused by the deposition of specific proteins in the walls of the brain’s circulatory system. If untreated, CAA can cause small brain bleeds that may cause recurrent strokes and progressive cognitive impairment. Current treatment options are limited, so there is a call to develop new treatments that could potentially slow, stop or reverse CAA.

Men and women who are 50 years old or older and are interested in an investigatory medication that may reduce the number of brain microbleeds could potentially be eligible for this study.

“OCT looks forward to contributing to research in cerebral amyloid angiopathy, which is a common cause of spontaneous bleeding in the brain and is frequently a blood vessel disease that occurs alongside Alzheimer’s disease,” OCT president Dr. Kim Christie said.

Investigational treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage, and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

To learn more about the study or to volunteer, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.