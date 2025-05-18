Okanagan Angel Summit finalists named, winner will take home $180K

Photo: Contributed Six burgeoning business will deliver their final pitches on May 22.

Three of the six businesses gunning for the grand prize at Wednesday's Okanagan Angel Summit finale hail from the valley.

Kelowna’s EntheoTech, Penticton’s MyStoria and Vernon’s True Leaf will do a live pitch on Wednesday, May 22, at Innovation Centre in downtown Kelowna.

The other three finalists are Victoria’s Save Da Sea, Calgary’s Mastrius and Hope Innovations in Edson, Alta.

Following the pitches, the investors who took part in this year’s summit will meet and determine a winner, who will pocket a cheque worth $180,000.

Okanagan Angel Summit is an eight-week program, co-ordinated by Accelerate Okanagan, designed to bridge the gap between early-stage entrepreneurs and accredited investors. The businesses learn how to pitch their ideas, and the investors fine tune their due diligence skills.

Ria and Trent Kitsch, who founded SAXX Underwear and DOJA Cannabis, will take part in the finale, sitting down for a fireside chat with Kelowna podcaster host Renee Warren.

EntheoTech is an integrative health-care company led by Fraser Johnston, MyStoria is an AI-powered business guided by Jessica Chalk that helps people on their fertility journeys, and True Leaf is a pet wellness brand that has been around for several years and was co-founded by Darcy Bomford.

Tickets for the Okanagan Angel Summit finale are available here.