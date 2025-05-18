Otter Co-op puts out call for benefactors for annual Fuel Good Day

Photo: Otter Co-op Non-profits receive the proceeds from Fuel Good Day.

Otter Co-op is looking for charity or non-profit organizations to receive some of the proceeds from this year’s Fuel Good Day.

The company holds Fuel Good Day every September, when it donates five cents from every litre of fuel sold at participating Otter Co-op gas bars. This year’s fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Since its inception in 2017, Fuel Good Day has raised more than $3 million for more than 700 organizations across Western Canada.

Eligible applicants must be registered charities or non-profit organizations that align with Otter Co-op’s values and demonstrate the ability to promote and support the Fuel Good Day initiative across the trading area.

The deadline to apply to become a Fuel Good Day beneficiary is Wednesday, May 28 at 4 p.m.

The application form can be found here.