Annual grad walk fills downtown Kelowna

Photo: Kirk Penton Kelowna Secondary's grad walk on Friday afternoon downtown.

An annual Kelowna tradition is underway downtown.

Hundreds of people gathered Friday afternoon at the Dolphins statue for Kelowna Secondary School’s graduation walk in advance of the school's prom tonight.

Large groups of family and friends gathered along the walkway behind the Delta Grand Hotel to watch the graduates walk through downtown.

Senior boys were dressed in suits and tuxedoes while girls were in beautiful dresses.

Each year, high school graduates in Kelowna walk around downtown before heading off for their graduation ceremony at the end of the year.