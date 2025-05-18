Central Okanagan property owners told to look out for invasive weeds

Photo: RDCO A collage of invasive weeds found in the Central Okanagan.

As the weather warms and you get outdoors, Central Okanagan residents are being asked to keep an eye out for invasive weeds.

Property owners are required by law to prevent the growth of noxious plant species.

“All invasive weeds must be destroyed and removed,” said the RDCO in a statement on Friday.

The RDCO is particularly concerned about the Tree of Heaven—also known as the Ailanthus or Varnish Tree. It was listed as invasive in 2023 and originally comes from China and Taiwan.

It is now crowding out native plants and disrupting local ecosystems.

It grows rapidly and must be disposed of in garbage. Burning and composting is not recommended as extreme temperatures are required.

A list of other weeds of concern can be found here.