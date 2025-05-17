Kelowna Yacht Club offering safety courses and fun programs all summer long

Rob Gibson

Safe Boating Awareness Week runs from May 17 to 23, but the Kelowna Yacht Club is offering courses all summer long.

"With us being the largest marina on the lake, we have the most boats going out, so we like to encourage this to members, but also the general public," says Leona Smith with the Kelowna Yacht Club.

"We have lots of programs and courses as well as information and resources for you to check out."

The first long weekend of the summer is the time when boaters get out on the water.

"Make sure your boat's in good working order as you get it out, especially as it's the first weekend... so make sure you have enough fuel and everything's running smooth," says Sarah Mooney the Yacht Club's outdoor services manager.

The yacht club offers a host of safety and summer courses. Mooney says the kids summer camps are always very popular and a great way to get kids used to being on the water.

"Everything from operation of the boats, online courses don't give you any information on how to actually drive a boat, docking and undocking. All of our lessons have the motto, safe and fun," says Mooney.

Okanagan Lake is very popular and in the middle of summer it can also be very busy — another good reason to know how to handle a boat in traffic or possibly rough water.

"Keep your eyes out, a lot of people (are) out there for the first time, maybe they haven't driven a boat before," Mooney says.

The Yacht Club offers boat rentals to non-members who have completed safety courses, which cover boat operation, docking, undocking, and the required safety equipment to ensure confidence and fun on the water this summer.