Stage construction to close Kelowna's Waterfront Park

Photo: City of Kelowna The photos above highlight the closed areas in red.

Part of Kelowna’s Waterfront Park will be temporarily closed Wednesday to allow for upgrades to the stage in the park.

The park will be closed from Sunset Drive to the boat lock; including Harmony Bridge, Concession Plaza and Tugboat Beach. A road closure is also scheduled for Sunset Drive at the Waterfront Park entrance from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city is overhauling its old Island Stage that was built in the 90s and lacks the modern infrastructure to allow it to host many events. The changes will also expand the area of the park available to the public when events are not taking place.

The $1.8 million project is being funded in partnership between the City of Kelowna and B.C. government.

“The closure of Waterfront Park and Sunset Drive is necessary to ensure the safety of workers and the public while the canopy structure is delivered and offloaded to the site,” said the city.

During the closure, street parking along Sunset Drive near Waterfront Park entrance and wherever marked is prohibited and vehicles may be towed.