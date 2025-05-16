Kelowna sports community mourns the passing of Alex Recsky

Photo: Contributed Alex Recsky

The Kelowna sports community has lost one of its true gentlemen.

Alex Recsky, who lent his vast knowledge of the prevention and treatment of athletic injuries to numerous teams, organizations and events, passed away recently at the age of 94.

Recsky went peacefully after a lengthy diagnosis of dementia and a recent battle with cancer.

Recsky grew up in the Calgary neighbourhood of Riverside where he met, and married Ruth.

He was an accomplished hockey player and gymnast before turning his attention to the athletic training side.

Recsky served as head athletic trainer for the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders from 1973 until 1984 while volunteering his services at several events, most notably the Calgary Stampede.

Alex and Ruth relocated to Kelowna in 1986.

During his time in Kelowna, Recsky volunteered with the Okanagan Sun, Kelowna Spartans, Kelowna Packers and Kelowna Rockets as well as helping out at various events across the city.

He also was hired to coordinate recreation and intramural programs for Okanagan College which evolved into similar roles with Okanagan University College and UBCO.

Recsky is survived by Ruth, his wife of 73 years, son Keith, grandsons Kyle and Bryce, great-grandchildren Alexandra, Andrew and Edwin and siblings Betty Dufour, Irene Recsky and Bob Recsky.

A gathering to share memories of Alex will be held Sunday, June 8 at the UBC Okanagan gym at 10 a.m.

While those who wish to honour Alex are encouraged to donate to a charity that best celebrates their relationship with Alex, a memorial award has been created for UBCO students that exemplifies Alex’s outlook on life.

Donations can be made to the Alex Recsky Award Endowment at the University of British Columbia online at give.ubc.ca/memorial/alex-recsky.